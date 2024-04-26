VWCO Sheriff’s activity 4/25/2024

Thursday April 25, 2024

3:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire along with Deputies to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a car fire.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township to check a 911 call.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of suspicious activity.