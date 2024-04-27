VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/26/2024
Friday April 26, 2024
7:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
8:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to investigate a complaint of animal abuse.
10:15 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject who fell.
1:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township on a complaint of heavy smoke crossing the roadway from a controlled burn.
1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist a stranded motorist.
3:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of fraud.
4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bonnewitz Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
4:21 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.
5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with a low pulse.
5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:03 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ridge Township reference to the mental welfare of a juvenile.
9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of multiple gunshots.
