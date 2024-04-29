Keysor to perform at First Baptist Church

Submitted information

Claire Keysor, daughter of Mike and Leah Keysor, will present her senior vocal recital at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Road, Van Wert.

She will perform works by Patterson, Bernstein, Webber, Giordani, Hahn, Flaherty, Copland, and Howland. She will be accompanied by Mrs. Annette Hoverman. She has studied voice with Mrs. Crista Heindel and Miss Anna Reichert.

Claire Keysor

Miss Keysor’s honors include being crowned Peony Queen Jubilee XLIX and receiving the Soli Deo Gloria music scholarship and the President’s Scholar Award for Academic Excellence from Cedarville University. She has sung the National Anthem for many venues including the Fort Wayne Tincaps and has participated in many musicals at the Van Wert Civic Theatre. She has successfully completed Middle West District Ohio Music Teacher Association Ribbon Festivals and Ohio Music Education Association Solo & Ensemble Contests in addition to many recitals and other performances

She plans to attend Cedarville University this fall to pursue degrees in Bachelor of Arts in vocal performance and a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a pre-veterinary emphasis.

The public is invited to this event.