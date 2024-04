Special music May 8

A special night of music will be presented at the First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Rd., Van Wert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. 12 students from Appalachian Bible College – the Jubilate English Handbell Choir – will worship the Lord through handbells, stringed instruments, drama, testimonies and singing. Everyone is welcome to attend. Photo submitted