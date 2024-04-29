Van Wert Police blotter 4/22-4/28/24

Van Wert Police

Monday, April 22 – officers arrested Sarah L. Collier on an outstanding warrant from Paulding County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, April 22 – took a report for criminal trespass that occurred in the 200 block of S. Tyler St.

Monday, April 22 – a report was taken in the 900 block of Greenewald St. after a welfare check was called into the police department.

Tuesday, April 23 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, April 23 – an officer was assigned to Van Wert High School in reference to an intoxicated person being on the property. After an investigation, Lionel Perkins was arrested for OVI and driving with no operator’s license.

Tuesday, April 23 – Tia Lee Young was arrested for theft at Walmart.

Tuesday, April 23 – Giovanni Ruiu was arrested for theft at Walmart.

Wednesday, April 24 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, April 24 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 24 – after a traffic stop, Jeffery G. Welker, 57, was arrested for OVI and several other charges.

Wednesday, April 24 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 24 – a hit-skip crash occurred in the 1100 block of S. Walnut St.

Thursday, April 25 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of Cable St.

Thursday, April 25 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of N. Fulton St. No charges were filed.

Thursday, April 25 – arrested Michael A. Wooten for driving without a license.

Thursday, April 25 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, April 25 – arrested Sarah Collier for a theft that took place in the 600 block of State St.

Thursday, April 25 – an incident of cruelty to animals was reported. After an investigation, charges were filed by the Van Wert County Dog Warden.

Thursday, April 25 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of S. Fulton St.

Friday, April 26 – arrested Lynette M. Davis for theft at Walmart.

Friday, April 26 – a hit-skip crash occurred in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Saturday, April 27 – the police and fire departments were assigned to the 400 block of Neal Ave. for a medical issue.

Saturday, April 27 – conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Keplar St.

Saturday, April 27 – Kennadie L.M. Vizuete, 18, of Van Wert was arrested for underage consumption, a third degree misdemeanor and furnishing a place for underage alcohol consumption, a first degree misdemeanor.

Sunday, April 28 – a breaking and entering incident was reported in the 600 block of N. Market St.