VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/27/2024

Saturday April 27, 2024

6:49 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Neel Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject reported as not breathing.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of an open door.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Evangelical Cemetery in Harrison Township.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township on a complaint of a subject blowing grass in the roadway.

3:46 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

5:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

6:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to Smiley Park in the City of Van Wert on a report of a loose dog.

7:22 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having complications with a leg injury.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Water Street in the Village of Scott.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Sheets Road in Willshire Township. A white Ford F-250 driven by Tara Burkart was eastbound on Sheets Rd. near Ohio 49. The truck went off the right side of the roadway, struck a power pole, then continued in a field and tried to turn around until the vehicle became stuck. The truck then caught fire and Burkart left the scene and was later transported back to the scene. The truck was towed away by Hague Towing, and Burkart was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Wren EMS. She was cited for failure to control and not stopping after accident involving injury to persons or property. Willshire and Wren Fire also assisted at the scene.