VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/28/2024

Sunday April 28, 2024

12:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of reckless driving.

1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check for debris in the roadway.

2:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of an assault. Lisa A. Hundley, 44, of Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy was arrested and charged with fourth degree misdemeanor domestic violence. She was held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The incident remains under investigation with additional charges possible.

3:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the report of a suspicious person.

9:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township on a report of trespassing.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township on a report of reckless operation.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a report of reckless operation.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a noise complaint.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of reckless driving.

9:53 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.