VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/29/2024

Monday April 29, 2024

5:35 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a report of a box truck with a tire fire.

7:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township on a complaint of theft.

7:39 a.m. – Deputies along with Spencerville Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a car and tractor with a subject being trapped under the vehicle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.

8:24 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject with chest pain.

12:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

5:34 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject feeling lethargic and short of breath.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject with complications from surgery.