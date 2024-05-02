VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/30/2024

Tuesday April 30, 2024

7:52 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of loose dogs.

8:58 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township on a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck that had rolled over. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a finger trapped in machinery.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of erratic driving.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of vehicle damage.

5:18 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Washington Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with a nosebleed.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove a tire from the roadway.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of a subject dumping trash.

6:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of smoke showing and an audible alarm.

6:42 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to transport a subject to the hospital.

8:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of reckless driving.

9:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of on a complaint of reckless driving.

11:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a suspicious vehicle.