VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/1/2024

Wednesday May 1, 2024

12:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on main Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

10:31 a.m. – Middle Point EMS responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who was dizzy.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of harassment.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject not acting normal.

3:12 p.m. – Wren EMS responded to a residence on State Route 81 in Willshire Township for a medical alarm.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.