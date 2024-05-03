VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/2/2024

Thursday May 2, 2024

6:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to remove debris from the roadway.

6:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:46 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Union Township. A 2022 Honda Accord driven by Justin Kelsey, 31, of Celina was westbound on U.S. 30., while a 2015 Dodge Caravan driven by Cecil Foust, 83, of Convoy was eastbound on Convoy Road. Foust stopped at the stop sign at U.S. Route 30 and crossed all four lanes of travel without stopping in the crossover median and struck Kelsey’s vehicle on the driver’s door and rear passenger area. Kelsey’s vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and down through the roadside ditch and came to rest. Foust and a passenger were taken by Convoy EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to assist a disabled motorist.

11:32 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. A 2014 Ford F150 driven by Len Schleeter, 53, of Delphos was eastbound on Lincoln Highway, while a 2020 Cadillac driven by Cheryl Keysor-Gehres, 68, of Van Wert was in front of him. Gehres was slowing to turn right into Ridge Cemetery. Schleeter said he was looking at the people doing a roofing job on the north side of the roadway and when he looked up, he saw the red vehicle and tried to avoid it. Schleeter swerved to miss the Cadillac and struck the right-side mirror and then the right front tire and fender, then left the roadway and struck a tree head on. Schleeter and a passenger in the Cadillac were both transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Middle Point EMS.

11:39 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having extreme pain.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. April Nunemaker, 35, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:57 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of first degree felony rape and four counts of third degree felony gross sexual imposition. Seth L. Waggamon, 42, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:48 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an elevated heart rate.

2:54 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had passed out.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township on a report of a utility line and tree down in the roadway.