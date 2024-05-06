Van Wert Police blotter 4/28-5/5/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 28 – arrested Samuel D. Whisman, 32, of Van Wert for persistent disorderly conduct while in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, April 28 – officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of U.S. 127. The undisclosed matter is under investigation.

Sunday, April 28 – took a theft report in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, April 28 – took a report of telecommunications harassment in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, April 29 – officers took a report for burglary in the 600 block of S. Harrison St.

Monday, April 29 – arrested Chad Young, 35, of Delphos and Natasha Young, 36, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, April 30 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple Ave.

Tuesday, April 30 – an unruly juvenile was reported after an incident at Franklin Park.

Tuesday, April 30 – a city ordinance violation was reported in the 1100 block of E. Central. An investigation is pending.

Tuesday, April 30 – a city ordinance violation was reported in the 400 block of N. Race St. An investigation is pending.

Wednesday, May 1 – a failure to maintain premises violation was reported in the 900 block of Jennings Rd. An investigation is pending.

Wednesday, May 1 – a failure to maintain premises violation was reported in the 1000 block of Greenwald St. An investigation is pending.

Wednesday, May 1 – a two-vehicle crash occurred at Washington and Brooks.

Thursday, May 2 – a vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Burt St. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, May 2 – a protection order violation was reported at the Van Wert Police Department.

Friday, May 3 – a traffic stop was initiated in at the intersection of Fox Rd. and S. Washington St.

Friday, May 3 – officers located a stolen car in the 700 block of S. Shannon St. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a business in Fort Wayne.

Friday, May 3 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of S. Tyler St.

Friday, May 3 – property found in the 700 block of Fox Rd. was turned over to the police department.

Saturday, May 4 – assisted Van Wert EMS in the 1000 block of Pratt St.

Saturday, May 4 – an underage consumption report was taken following an incident in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, May 4 – a welfare check was conducted on a distraught male in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, May 4 – arrested Hayleigh Bryson of Van Wert with theft after investigating a shoplifting incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, May 4 – arrested Austin Krick on an outstanding warrant for violating a protection order. The warrant was from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the arrest was made in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, May 5 – criminal damaging was reported at the Marsh Foundation.