VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/3/2024

Friday May 3, 2024

5:08 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

6:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for an injured deer in the roadway.

7:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a rear end crash. A 2017 Ford Escape driven by Samuel Magnan of Decatur, Indiana, and a 2019 Honda Accord driven by Logan Johnson of Harrison Township were both westbound on U.S. 224. Johnson had slowed and was struck from behind by Magnan. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were able to be driven from the scene. No injuries were reported.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who may have been in mental distress. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:56 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence. Summer Raye Jones, 34, of Defiance is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a property line dispute.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:08 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who had passed out.

3:12 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist an occupied disabled vehicle.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of trespassing.

5:54 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Allen County Ohio to assist Delphos EMS at a motor vehicle crash.

6:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in York Township for a subject having a seizure.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with high blood pressure not feeling well.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Williams Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.