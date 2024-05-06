VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/4/2024

Saturday May 4, 2024

1:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

2:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

4:52 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Ohio 114 in Paulding County to assist on a structure fire.

11:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:50 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township on a complaint of a domestic dispute.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of a subject driving without a valid license.