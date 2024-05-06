VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/5/2024

Sunday May 5, 2024

2:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a subject.

10:13 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of a semi-truck fire.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint that someone poisoned two dogs.

1:06 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an active smoke alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location Main Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of loose dogs with one possibly being injured.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fifth degree felony protection order violation. Abbey Elaine Eutsler, 37, of Canton is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of open burning.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on College Street in the Village of Venedocia to check and abandoned 911 call.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township on a report of a suspicious male.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of fireworks.

10:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a report of a tree down on a power line in the roadway.