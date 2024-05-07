A ‘Superior’ donation

Submitted information

Superior Credit Union recently opened a location in Van Wert and they have jumped right in to supporting the Van Wert Community and the YMCA of Van Wert County.

Superior opened their first location in Lima in 1954 and since then they have expanded into cities and counties across western Ohio. The leadership at Superior Credit Union met with Hugh Kocab, CEO of the YMCA of Van Wert County, and through this collaboration, Superior Credit Union made a generous donation in support of Youth Programs at the YMCA.

A lot of smiles went with Superior Credit Union’s donation to the YMCA. Photo submitted

A portion of the funds will directly support our After School Program to provide free youth memberships to ASP participants. Superior also purchased an annual banner in support of the YMCA’s youth sports and youth aquatics programs.

For more information about YMCA programs, contact the Van Wert YMCA at 419.238.0443, visit www.vwymca.org, or email kevin@vwymca.org. The YMCA in Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.