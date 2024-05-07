VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/6/2024

Monday May 6, 2024

2:40 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with a nosebleed.

2:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township on a report of a suspicious person.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of possible cruelty to animals.

8:47 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a field fire.

11:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for an abandoned vehicle.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of fraud.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm at a location on Upp Road in Pleasant Township.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Daniel C. Vibbert, 33, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township on a report of breaking and entering to an outbuilding. The suspect was reported to have left the property on a bicycle. The suspect, Zachariah Williams, 39, of rural Van Wert, was located in the area and arrested. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He has been charged with breaking and entering a fifth-degree felony.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point a report of domestic violence.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of stray dogs.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse in the roadway.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.