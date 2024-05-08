Local law firm announces name change

Submitted information

Attorneys Aaron Baker and Keri McClure have announced that Keister & Baker LLC has been re-named Baker McClure Law & Title LLC. This name changes follows the retirement of Stephen Keister and it recognizes Keri McClure’s contributions to the practice after becoming a partner in the firm in 2020. Keri McClure is married to Todd Akom.

Aaron Baker joined Steve Keister in practice in 2010 and later formed Keister & Baker. The firm now consists of four attorneys: Aaron Baker, Keri McClure, Collette Carcione, and Maryam Rezayat.

Pictured from left to right are Maryam Rezayat, Collette Carcione, Aaron Baker, and Keri McClure. Photo submitted

The firm provides sophisticated estate planning, probate and trust administration, and business succession planning. Both Aaron and Keri were raised on farms in Van Wert County and have unique insight to assist farm families with estate planning and asset protection. The focus on asset protection for farm families and businesses has translated well to assist any individual or family that requires asset protection or long-term care planning.

Collette, a sole practitioner before joining Aaron and Keri in 2021, continues to serve estate planning and business clients as well. She has been a particular asset to the firm because of her years of specialized knowledge and experience in probate administration. Collette is married to Steve Carcione.

The name change also reflects the firm’s continued specialization in real estate transactions, including providing title and closing services for agricultural, commercial, and residential properties. Baker McClure Law & Title LLC is underwritten by First American Title Insurance Company.

After Keri McClure joined the firm in 2016, she expanded the office’s real estate practice. With the addition of Maryam Rezayat in 2022, the firm has further expanded its title services. Maryam is a graduate of The Ohio State Moritz College of Law and received a degree in Communication from Wittenberg University. Maryam was raised in Cincinnati and joined the Van Wert community in April of 2019, joining the firm in 2022. Maryam is married to Tyler Turnwald.

Baker McClure Law & Title is located in “The Old Post Office” building located at 124 South Market Street in Van Wert.