VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/7/2024

Tuesday May 7, 2024

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township for a suspicious vehicle.

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

5:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:24 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having anxiety.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with a severe headache.

10:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a subject who is not feeling well.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jennings Township on a complaint of identity theft.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Washington Township on a complaint of identity theft.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Zachariah Williams is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a juvenile.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.