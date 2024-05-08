VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/7/2024
Tuesday May 7, 2024
12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tumbleson Road in Pleasant Township for a suspicious vehicle.
1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.
5:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.
8:24 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having anxiety.
8:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.
8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.
8:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with a severe headache.
10:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a subject who is not feeling well.
10:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jennings Township on a complaint of identity theft.
10:44 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Washington Township on a complaint of identity theft.
1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.
2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.
3:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Zachariah Williams is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.
7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a juvenile.
9:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.
POSTED: 05/08/24 at 8:33 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement