FBC preparing for a busy June

Submitted information

The month of June is a big month for First Baptist Church in Van Wert. The church is hosting two major events in an effort to serve and connect with people of all ages in the community and surrounding areas.

Event No. 1 – HeartSong Concert

HeartSong Ministries from Cedarville University will be sending one of their four music teams to First Baptist at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Each team is comprised of eight college students who enjoy music andleading people to worship Jesus through song. Their ministry exists to communicate the livable reality of the gospel as seen through genuine worship.

First Baptist Church, 13887 Jennings Rd., Van Wert, is the first stop on HeartSong’s Summer tour. This concert is for people of all ages. The event starts at 7 o.m., and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Event No. 2 – Breaker Rock Beach – Vacation Bible School (VBS)

Breaker Rock Beach is a multi-day Vacation Bible School (VBS). It runs from 9-11:30 a.m. June 4-7 (Tuesday-Friday) at the church and then ends with a final closing program from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9. This program is for children four years old through those who have completed fifth grade.

At Breaker Rock Beach, kids will encounter five everyday sayings that sound right, but dangerously miss the truth. They will be challenged to know that God’s truth never changes. They will discover God’s greatlove for them and His plan to redeem and renew them. Click here to register.

Please join us First Baptist Church in Van Wert. It’s going to be a great June.