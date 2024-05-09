Let Freedom Ring

Denver of Denver and the Mile High Orchestra is coming to Van Wert for a special concert, “Let Freedom Ring,” on Saturday, May 25, at Trinity Friends Church.Let Freedom Ring is a high energy, horn driven concert filled with patriotic classics like “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful,” and the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Denver has exclusively written some brand-new original music for this concert with songs like “Let Freedom Ring” and “The Red, White, and Blue.” There will also be a stirring tribute to all our veterans, those who have fallen, and current men and women of our armed forces (even the Space Force). Trinity Friends Church is located at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. There is no charge, though a freewill love offering will be greatly appreciated. Photo submitted