VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/8/2024

Wednesday May 8, 2024

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of trespassing.

12:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy who was ill.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Gamble Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a subject in and out of consciousness.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

11:13 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ashley Elizabeth Paige, 30, of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.