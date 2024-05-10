VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/9/2024

Thursday May 9, 2024

12:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

4:10 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation and harassment.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Putnam County.

11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a stray dog.

11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to check the welfare of a dog.

12:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low oxygen level.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Wren on a complaint of a loose dog.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Wren for a stray dog.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a missing dog.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject being disorderly.