VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/9/2024
Thursday May 9, 2024
12:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard for a subject having difficulty breathing.
2:58 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.
4:10 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless operation and harassment.
10:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:00 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Putnam County.
11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.
11:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a stray dog.
11:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township to check the welfare of a dog.
12:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with low oxygen level.
12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Wren on a complaint of a loose dog.
2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Wren for a stray dog.
4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of a missing dog.
4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject being disorderly.
POSTED: 05/10/24 at 7:59 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement