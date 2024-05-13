Van Wert Police blotter 5/5-5/11/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 5 – the Van Wert Police Department took a report for a miscellaneous incident that occurred in the 900 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, May 5 – an unwanted person was reported at a residence in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, May 5 – a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and underage alcohol consumption while in the 200 block of W. Second St.

Sunday, May 5 – a bicyclist struck a parked car in the 400 block of S. Chestnut St.

Sunday, May 5 – an animal bite complaint was reported in the 300 block of W. Maple St.

Sunday, May 5 – took a report for counterfeiting in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, May 5 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.

Sunday, May 5 – the police department conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of Center St.

Monday, May 6 – conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of E. First St.

Monday, May 6 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Monday, May 6 – criminal damaging was reported in the 700 block of E. Crawford St.

Monday, May 6 – took a report for criminal damaging in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, May 7 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 500 block of S. Harrison St.

Tuesday, May 7 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 900 block of E. Jackson St. after an incident was called in for people being on the property after closing.

Tuesday, May 7 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 200 block of Spencer Drive.

Tuesday, May 7 – a welfare check was conducted at the Holiday Inn Express.

Tuesday, May 7 – arrested Brandon Worrell for aggravated menacing in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, May 8 – a Van Wert resident reported a telephone harassment incident. No charges were filed.

Wednesday, May 8 – an officer was assigned to the 10000 block of Ohio 118 for a reported incident of disorderly conduct. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, May 9 – a vehicle was stolen in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Friday, May 10 – a report of telephone harassment was taken in the 500 block of E. Main st.

Friday, May 10 – arrested April Nunemaker on a Van Wert Municipal Court warrant charging her with failure to appeal.

Friday, May 10 – assisted EMS in the 900 block of Elm St.

Saturday, May 11 – arrested Troy F. Gorman, 58, for OVI.

Saturday, May 11 – arrested Carolyn Joyce Moore, 61, of Paulding for theft from Walmart.

Saturday, May 11 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of S. Wayne St.

Saturday, May 11 – a report was made in refence to an assault that occurred at Franklin Park.

Saturday, May 11 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 400 block of N. Tyler St.