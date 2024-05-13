VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/10/2024

Friday May 10, 2024

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a residence.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Congress Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

1:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

2:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott on a child custody complaint.

5:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of criminal mischief.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of identity fraud.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township on a complaint of a noise disturbance.

9:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of two stray dogs.