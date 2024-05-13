VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/11/2024

Saturday May 11, 2024

9:22 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of two juveniles.

12:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in York Township on a complaint of theft.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire regarding a parking complaint.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop in an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert. During the investigation it was found the driver was driving under a license forfeiture suspension. The driver, Donald Eugene Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Jaden Lee Hubble, 19, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township regarding a disabled vehicle.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist a stranded motorist.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Heist Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rader Road in Liberty Township to check the report of an occupied vehicle parked in the roadway.

10:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township to check a report of a disabled vehicle parked in the roadway.

11:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.