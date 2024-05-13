VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/12/2024

Sunday May 12, 2024

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slack Road in Ridge Township to investigate a report of two mailboxes being damaged.

1:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to investigate a complaint of domestic violence.

8:36 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City regarding a parking complaint.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:49 pm. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Clime Street in the City of Delphos for a subject having an allergic reaction.

3:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with swelling and pain.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:50 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had passed out and is having abdominal pain.

8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with chest pain.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.