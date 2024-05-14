VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/13/2024

Monday May 13, 2024

8:00 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a subject with diabetic issues.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the IOOF Cemetery in Tully Township.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brandon N. Decker, 26, of Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving on a motorcycle.