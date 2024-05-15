VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/14/2024

Tuesday May 14, 2024

3:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a semi-truck off the roadway.

6:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

8:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of abandoned animals.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of a loose horse.

10:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert on a report of animals trapped in a drainage pipe.

10:57 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was ill.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of breaking and entering.

12:32 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a report of two stray dogs in the roadway.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of harassment.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to investigate a complaint of Burglary and Theft.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of loose cows in the roadway.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on a complaint of theft from a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City.