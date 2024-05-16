Scholarship winner

Trinity Friends Church would like to congratulate Lucas Owen Bollenbacher, recipient of the 2024 Harold Murphy Memorial Scholarship, which awarded to a graduating senior in honor of the late Harold E. Murphy, prayer warrior and faithful follower of Jesus Christ.

Bollenbacher, the son of Steve and Ryanne Bollenbacher, is graduating from Lincolnview High School where he excelled in both academics and athletics. Most importantly, He shows true Christian character and leadership in his daily life whether in the classroom, on the baseball field or in the community.

Luke Bolllenbacher has earned the 2024 Harold Murphy Memorial Scholarship. Photo submitted

Upon completion of his first semester in college for business administration, the $1,000 scholarship funds will be awarded to his university account.

The Harold Murphy Memorial Scholarship is bestowed to a graduating senior who exemplifies Christian character and leadership and is also actively involved in Trinity Friends Church activities. Lucas has met these qualifications and his church family at TFC honors his achievements.