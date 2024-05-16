VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/15/2024

Wednesday May 15, 2024

5:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

1:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a report of a subject walking the roadway possibly distraught.

1:06 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a subject who has been ill and very weak. Convoy requested Van Wert EMS to assist.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist from the City of Van Wert to the City of Delphos.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a citizen with concerns about a civil issue taking place in Washington Township.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Convoy reporting the theft of a validation sticker from their license plate.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a noise disturbance.

9:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a unresponsive subject.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

10:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.