VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/16/2024

Thursday May 16, 2024

5:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire on a report of a burglary.

11:57 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for the report of an unresponsive subject.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was not feeling well.

1:27 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a stray dog.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shenk Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the report of a suspicious person.

4:02 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township on a report of a ditch fire.

5:08 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire along with deputies to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a car fire.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of debris in the roadway.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Camden Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

11:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kenwick Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.