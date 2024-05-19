CNB named to best performing list

VW independent staff/submitted information

Citizens National Bank has been named one of the best-performing community banks in the nation by The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA).

All community banks in the U.S. were divided into categories by asset size: Less than $300 million; $300 million to less than $1 billion; and $1 billion or more. CNB just surpassed the $1 billion in assets threshold in January and was named 24th in the nation for that category.

“I’m so proud of the dedication and work ethic reflected by our inclusion in this list,” said Eric Faulkner, CNB President & CEO. “Our growth has intentionally been slow and steady, and we continue to focus on our strengths which center on small business and agricultural lending. We work closely with our customers to understand their business model and provide the right products at the right time.”

“We are also committed to offering the technology necessary to be as efficient as possible,” he added. “Reaching the $1 billion in assets milestone was a tremendous accomplishment, but it doesn’t change our focus. We remain dedicated to serving our customers and markets and are honored to see our hard work has paid off with this recognition.”

To view the list and learn more about the ICBA list of best-performing banks, visit independentbanker.org.

How the rankings were compiled

ICBA compiled this year’s rankings with the aim of recognizing community banks that are consistently high performers. Using FDIC data, they took into account pretax return-on-assets (ROA) figures from the past three years, with the most recent year weighted at 3x, second most recent year at 2x and third most recent year at 1x. They then divided the community banks into three broad segments based on asset size and ranked each segment based on a three-year weighted average ROA. A bank must have a rating of C or higher by Kroll Bond Ratings (formerly LACE) to be considered for ranking.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute roughly 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5.8 trillion in assets, over $4.9 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America.