New youth pastor

Trinity Friends Church welcomes new Youth and Worship Pastor Mark Tschantz to the staff. Mark and his wife, Megan, come from the Canton, Ohio, area where he has nine years of experience in ministry, both working with high school age youth and in leading and participating on worship teams most recently from Canton First Friends Church as the High School Youth Pastor. Mark began his relationship with Jesus in the Youth Group at Jackson Friends Church and upon graduation received his degree in Bible and Theology with a minor in Music from Malone University. He and his wife, Megan, were married in December of 2021 and are excited about their new home and their new adventure in the Van Wert community. Photo submitted