Van Wert Police blotter 5/12-5/28/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 12 – arrested Haleigh Bryson, 28, on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Sunday, May 12 – a fight was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, May 12 – arrested Sidney Samuel Shoffstall, 56, on an outstanding warrant while in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Sunday, May 12 – police were called to Bell Ave. for an unruly juvenile.

Sunday, May 12 – officers were called to Walmart for a theft suspect.

Monday, May 13 – a burglary report was taken in the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.

Monday, May 13 – a theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, May 13 – arrested Jerron Meyer for theft at Walmart.

Monday, May 13 – a telecommunication harassment incident was reported in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, May 15 – criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Leeson Ave.

Wednesday, May 15 – a public indecency incident was reported on N. Towne Center Blvd.

Wednesday, May 15 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Wednesday, May 15 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, May 15 – domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Rd. The incident is under review.

Wednesday, May 15 – a welfare check was conducted in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, May 16 – a theft report was taken in the 600 block of Cable St.

Thursday, May 16 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.

Thursday, May 16 – arrested Tyler Levi Kast, 32, for aggravated menacing, domestic violence by threat and telephone harassment.

Thursday, May 16 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Thursday, May 16 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, May 16 – a burglary was reported in the 700 block of High St.

Thursday, May 16 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of Camden Drive.

Friday, May 17 – a menacing incident was reported at the police department.

Friday, May 17 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, May 17 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Friday, May 17 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 200 block of S. Lynn St.

Friday, May 17 – identity fraud was reported in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Saturday, May 18 – a telecommunication harassment report was taken in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.