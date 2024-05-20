Van Wert Police blotter 5/12-5/28/24
Van Wert Police
Sunday, May 12 – arrested Haleigh Bryson, 28, on an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.
Sunday, May 12 – a fight was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.
Sunday, May 12 – arrested Sidney Samuel Shoffstall, 56, on an outstanding warrant while in the 1300 block of W. Main St.
Sunday, May 12 – police were called to Bell Ave. for an unruly juvenile.
Sunday, May 12 – officers were called to Walmart for a theft suspect.
Monday, May 13 – a burglary report was taken in the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.
Monday, May 13 – a theft was reported in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.
Monday, May 13 – arrested Jerron Meyer for theft at Walmart.
Monday, May 13 – a telecommunication harassment incident was reported in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.
Wednesday, May 15 – criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Leeson Ave.
Wednesday, May 15 – a public indecency incident was reported on N. Towne Center Blvd.
Wednesday, May 15 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 500 block of S. Vine St.
Wednesday, May 15 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.
Wednesday, May 15 – domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Rd. The incident is under review.
Wednesday, May 15 – a welfare check was conducted in the 800 block of W. Main St.
Thursday, May 16 – a theft report was taken in the 600 block of Cable St.
Thursday, May 16 – a report was made in reference to a theft at Walmart.
Thursday, May 16 – arrested Tyler Levi Kast, 32, for aggravated menacing, domestic violence by threat and telephone harassment.
Thursday, May 16 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.
Thursday, May 16 – a theft was reported in the 200 block of W. Main St.
Thursday, May 16 – a burglary was reported in the 700 block of High St.
Thursday, May 16 – a welfare check was conducted in the 100 block of Camden Drive.
Friday, May 17 – a menacing incident was reported at the police department.
Friday, May 17 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Friday, May 17 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.
Friday, May 17 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 200 block of S. Lynn St.
Friday, May 17 – identity fraud was reported in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.
Saturday, May 18 – a telecommunication harassment report was taken in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.
