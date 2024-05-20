VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/17/2024
Friday May 17, 2024
12:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.
12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse in the road.
5:31 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject possibly not breathing.
6:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a stray dog in the roadway.
10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.
1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township on a report of domestic violence.
2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject with abdominal pain.
8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.
8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of debris in the road.
9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of harassment.
10:35 p.m. – Deputies assisted a motorist from the City of Van Wert to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Van Wert.
10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the report of open burning.
POSTED: 05/20/24 at 9:09 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement