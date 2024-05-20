VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/17/2024

Friday May 17, 2024

12:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse in the road.

5:31 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject possibly not breathing.

6:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a stray dog in the roadway.

10:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been having a mental crisis.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township on a report of domestic violence.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of debris in the road.

9:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of harassment.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies assisted a motorist from the City of Van Wert to a location on Wren Landeck Road in Van Wert.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the report of open burning.