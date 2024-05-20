VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/18/24

Saturday May 18, 2024

1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.

9:04 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for an injured deer in the roadway.

12:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert for a piece of equipment reported as smoking.

12:22 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of State Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of two loose dogs.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of reckless driving.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Ohio City Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

1:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with abdominal pain.

3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist with unruly juveniles.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two loose dogs.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a suspicious person.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a report of suspicious activity.

10:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in York Township for a subject who had fallen.

11:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sterling Road in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.