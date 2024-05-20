VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/19/2024

Sunday May 19, 2024

12:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of trespassing.

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Boroff Road in Ridge Township to check for a vehicle that Celina Police were attempting to locate.

1:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Founders Circle in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was feeling dizzy.

6:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment.

1:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was not feeling well.

3:49 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in York Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Liberty Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.

7:55 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

9:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Pleasant for a subject who was ill.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a report of domestic violence.