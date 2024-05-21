Counseling Office announces addition

Submitted information

Van Wert Counseling Office is adding an art therapy practicum student.

Jacey Eikenbary

Jacey Eikenbary, CIT, is a practicing artist, educator, and art therapist in training. She has used art and the power of creating throughout her life as a form of self-expression and healing. She understands that art has the ability to unlock emotions, foster self-discovery, and promote growth. She is committed to helping others heal and express themselves through creativity.

Jacey has six years of experience teaching art and working with young students around the world. She is dedicated to creating a safe and nurturing environment for not only children, but also a wide population of clients. It is her mission to foster the exploration of thoughts and emotions through various artistic mediums and to offer another possible avenue of healing.

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment with Ms. Eikenbary may call the Van Wert Counseling Office at 419.238.1000 or email her at jacey@counselingofficevw.com.