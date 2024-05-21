VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/20/2024

Monday May 20, 2024

12:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott on a report of suspicious persons in area.

1:15 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with pain in their arm.

9:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Rosemont Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

9:52 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Prairie Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a possible domestic dispute.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. One was for a bond violation. The second warrant was for trafficking and possession of drugs. Jered Lee Couch, 37, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township to standby as a peace officer for a child exchange.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cooper Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of domestic violence that took place in a vehicle while traveling down the road.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township on a complaint of domestic violence.