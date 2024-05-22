VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/21/2024

Tuesday May 21, 2024

5:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to check an open line 911 call at a residence on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a subject with an unknown problem.

8:30 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had passed out.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a semi-truck that had pulled down unknown type of utility lines on the truck with the driver inside.

9:38 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Carpenter Road in Washington Township for a subject who had fallen.

9:47 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Lare Road in Tully Township for a field fire.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded motorist from the City of Van Wert to the City of Delphos.

12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a semi-truck with a tire on fire along U.S. 30 at U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with traffic.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court fifth degree felony charge of forgery. Tim J. Shepherd, 29, of Cincinnati is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a subject who had been terminated, the subject was reported as being disorderly and refusing to leave the property.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an unknown subject sitting in the front yard.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to check the report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.

6:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Union Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

8:34 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Bredeick Street in the City of Delphos for a subject having difficulty breathing and chest pain.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.