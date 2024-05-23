VWAEDC schedules annual meeting

Submitted information

The Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation has announced its annual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 17, in the community room at Vantage Career Center. Attendees should enter through Door No. 14. This event is open to the public and will provide a comprehensive review of the past year’s activities and a preview of upcoming initiatives.

A highlight of the evening will be the membership and nomination form process for an at-large board position open to all VWAEDC members. This position carries a two-year term and is a critical role within the organization. Interested members should contact the VWAEDC office for a nomination petition. The VWAEDC board includes city and county officials, appointed positions, and two at-large positions, ensuring diverse representation and leadership.

Community members interested in attending the meeting or participating in the organization are encouraged to contact the VWAEDC. Memberships cost $5 per year, which includes voting privileges. Membership inquiries and RSVPs for the meeting can be directed to info@vanwerted.com, by calling 419.238.2999, or by visiting the office at 145 E. Main St., Van Wert.