VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/22/2024

Wednesday May 22, 2024

12:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to remove debris from the roadway.

2:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of a tree in the roadway.

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Ohio 697 in Washington Township.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ronald Lee Runyon, 46, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a vehicle in a ditch.

11:40 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a report of a stray dog.

11:57 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to the area of Neil Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of some dogs.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of an unknown vehicle parked in the drive.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of vehicle damage.