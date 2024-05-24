Hospital restarts volunteer program

Submitted information

OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital is celebrating the return of its volunteer program after it was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers are vital to the hospital by helping with various tasks which could include greeting patients, helping patients and visitors navigate the hospital, wheelchair assistance, and re-stocking supplies.

“Volunteering gives people the opportunity to help make a difference in people’s lives and is a great way to give back to our community,” said Emily Lichtenberger from OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital’s volunteer services. “We’ve seen that it’s especially rewarding for our older volunteers because it provides a purpose, sense of fulfillment, and an opportunity to connect with others.”

Interested volunteers will go through training as part of an on-boarding process and can expect a time commitment of serving 2-4 hours a week.

Van Wert hospital is currently looking to add to its team of volunteers. For more information or to sign up reach out to Emily Lichtenberger by e-mail at Emily.Lichtenberger@ohiohealth.com.