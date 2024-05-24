VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/23/2024

Thursday May 23, 2024

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

7:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

11:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to the park in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a juvenile with a gun. The gun was found to be an airsoft bb gun.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a semi-truck rollover on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. CERT responded to assist with traffic control. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.