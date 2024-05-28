Van Wert Police blotter 5/19-5/25/24

Van Wert Police

Sunday, May 19 – the police department took a report for an assault that occurred at Walmart.

Sunday, May 19 – the police department handled a theft and criminal damaging incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, May 19 – a welfare check was done in the 500 block of N. Chestnut St.

Sunday, May 19 – a report was taken after a dispute was reported in the 500 block of N. Chestnut St.

Sunday, May 19 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, May 20 – a parking ticket was issued in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, May 20 – arrested Ethan Phillip Moore, 36, of Van Wert for criminal mischief after an incident in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Monday, May 20 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of S. Wayne St.

Monday, May 20 – arrested Jered Couch on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, May 20 – an officer took a report for criminal damaging and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Monday, May 20 – arrested James A.L. Vibbert for criminal damaging after an incident in the 500 block of S. Harrison St.

Tuesday, May 21 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, May 21 – a burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Tuesday, May 21 – arrested Saida Marie Canfield for theft at Walmart.

Tuesday, May 21 – a traffic stop was initiated in the Walmart parking lot.

Wednesday, May 22 – officers assisted the Van Wert Fire Department in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St. for a male who was mentally distraught.

Wednesday, May 22 – a report was made in reference to a menacing incident that occurred at Van Wert Municipal Court.

Wednesday, May 22 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, May 22 – the police department responded to an assault in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, May 22 – a call was made in reference to a domestic incident in the 900 block of Southway St.

Thursday, May 23 – a telecommunications harassment report was made in the 500 block E. Main St.

Thursday, May 23 – a traffic stop was conducted on W. Ervin Rd. at Haley St.

Thursday, May 23 – Jeffery Kallas was arrested on three outstanding warrants in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Friday, May 24 – a report was made in reference to a possible domestic dispute.

Saturday, May 25 – the police department received an animal complaint in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, May 25 – possible drug paraphernalia was found in the 600 block of N. Race St.