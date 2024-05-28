Van Wert Police blotter 5/19-5/25/24
Van Wert Police
Sunday, May 19 – the police department took a report for an assault that occurred at Walmart.
Sunday, May 19 – the police department handled a theft and criminal damaging incident in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.
Sunday, May 19 – a welfare check was done in the 500 block of N. Chestnut St.
Sunday, May 19 – a report was taken after a dispute was reported in the 500 block of N. Chestnut St.
Sunday, May 19 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.
Monday, May 20 – a parking ticket was issued in the 600 block of S. Washington St.
Monday, May 20 – arrested Ethan Phillip Moore, 36, of Van Wert for criminal mischief after an incident in the 200 block of N. Market St.
Monday, May 20 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of S. Wayne St.
Monday, May 20 – arrested Jered Couch on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Washington St.
Monday, May 20 – an officer took a report for criminal damaging and criminal trespass in the 200 block of N. Race St.
Monday, May 20 – arrested James A.L. Vibbert for criminal damaging after an incident in the 500 block of S. Harrison St.
Tuesday, May 21 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Tuesday, May 21 – a burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.
Tuesday, May 21 – arrested Saida Marie Canfield for theft at Walmart.
Tuesday, May 21 – a traffic stop was initiated in the Walmart parking lot.
Wednesday, May 22 – officers assisted the Van Wert Fire Department in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St. for a male who was mentally distraught.
Wednesday, May 22 – a report was made in reference to a menacing incident that occurred at Van Wert Municipal Court.
Wednesday, May 22 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of E. Main St.
Wednesday, May 22 – the police department responded to an assault in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.
Wednesday, May 22 – a call was made in reference to a domestic incident in the 900 block of Southway St.
Thursday, May 23 – a telecommunications harassment report was made in the 500 block E. Main St.
Thursday, May 23 – a traffic stop was conducted on W. Ervin Rd. at Haley St.
Thursday, May 23 – Jeffery Kallas was arrested on three outstanding warrants in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.
Friday, May 24 – a report was made in reference to a possible domestic dispute.
Saturday, May 25 – the police department received an animal complaint in the 800 block of E. Main St.
Saturday, May 25 – possible drug paraphernalia was found in the 600 block of N. Race St.
