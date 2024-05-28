VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/24/2024

Friday May 24, 2024

9:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Tully Township on a complaint of fraud.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:47 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was not feeling well.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of theft.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Christopher Crossing in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:54 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Main Street in Glenmore for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of theft.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Washington Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to contact a resident for Allen County Indiana.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Park Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.