VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/25/2024

Saturday May 25, 2024

12:01 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point EMS responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a subject who had been assaulted in the Village of Middle Point.

7:34 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on State Route 118 in Liberty Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Comply. Breckin McCartney Bradley Boroff, 20, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a fourth degree felony charge of complicity in commission of an offense, and a fifth degree felony charge of receiving stolen property. Paul Richard Pursell, 57, of Columbus Grove is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of Domestic Violence.

1:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:50 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township on a report of a field fire.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of criminal mischief.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township on a complaint of two stray dogs.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

4:46 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of an assault that occurred at a location on Convoy Road in Tully Township.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to Edgewood Park in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a Criminal Damage.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of two subjects walking along the roadway.