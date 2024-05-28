VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/26/2024

Sunday May 26, 2024

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

12:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies received a report of a runaway juvenile in the City of Van Wert. The juvenile was located a short time later.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a young child missing from the residence. The juvenile was later located.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Wren Ball Park in the Village of Wren for a complaint of an attempted break-in to the concession stand.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a report of a subject being disorderly.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of juveniles being disorderly.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose calf.

3:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. A silver 2007 Dodge Dakota being operated by Andrew Cobe was eastbound on U.S. 30 near the Dog Creek Road overpass and slowed down to roughly 60 miles per hour due to the rain. He lost control then went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail face and then overturned and landed on the driver side of the vehicle. Cobe was able to get out of the vehicle. A passenger, Rochelle Cobe, was stuck in the vehicle but managed to free herself from the vehicle before deputies arrived. Both were checked and released by Middle Point EMS and the vehicle was towed by Hague Towing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on scene.

5:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of domestic violence.

7:48 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township in reference to a civil dispute.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Union Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

8:50 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer, no injuries were reported.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of reckless driving.

11:51 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.