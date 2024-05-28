VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/27/2024

Monday May 27, 2024

7:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.

9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on a Veach Road in the Village of Middle Point for a possible anhydrous leak.

9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

10:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an altered mental status.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of theft.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Scott to assist a residence locked out of their vehicle.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Virginia Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

4:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a medical alarm.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.