VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 5/27/2024
Monday May 27, 2024
7:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.
9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on a Veach Road in the Village of Middle Point for a possible anhydrous leak.
9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.
10:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an altered mental status.
10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of theft.
10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Scott to assist a residence locked out of their vehicle.
11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of two loose dogs.
1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a motor vehicle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Township to check an open line 911 call.
3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Virginia Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.
4:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.
4:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.
5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.
6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless driving.
7:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a medical alarm.
9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.
POSTED: 05/28/24 at 9:48 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement